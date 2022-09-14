UrduPoint.com

Pakistan V England T20Is - Schedule Of Media Conferences, Training Sessions And Matches In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 12:52 PM

The England men’s cricket team will arrive in Karachi on Thursday, 15 September, for a seven-match T20Is series

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022) The England men’s cricket team will arrive in Karachi on Thursday, 15 September, for a seven-match T20Is series. The National Stadium will host matches on 20, 22, 23 and 25 September, before action will move to Lahore, where the remaining three T20Is will be played on 28 and 30 September, and 2 October at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The following is the schedule of media conferences, training sessions and matches in Karachi. Manager - Media Accreditation and Services, Mr Shakeel Khan (+923018440284), will lead media operations in Karachi. Details of media activities in Lahore, which will be led by Senior Manager – Media Operations, Mr Raza Kitchlew (+923018440280), will be announced in due course.

15 September – Late Thursday morning, the PCB Media, Communications and Digital team will distribute photographs and video clips of the England men’s cricket team’s arrival through its usual channels.

15 September – England captain Jos Buttler will hold his arrival presser in Ballroom A&B, Movenpick Hotel, at 2pm. All PCB-accredited reporters and camerapersons are invited to attend the session and requested to be inside the press conference room latest by 1.45pm. The presser will be live-streamed across all PCB digital platforms. Please contact Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (ahsan.nagi@pcb.com.pk and WhatsApp +923040557586) for further information.

16 September – England will hold a training session at the National Stadium from 7pm. No media conference is planned. For further information, please contact England team media manager Adam Matthews (Adam.Matthews@mcc.org.uk and WhatsApp +447929348074).

17 September - Both the sides will hold training sessions at the National Stadium from 7pm. Before training, both sides will hold media conferences in the Press Conference Room, Level 3. For further information, please contact England team media manager Adam Matthews (Adam.Matthews@mcc.org.uk and WhatsApp +447929348074) and Pakistan team media manager Ibrahim Badees Muhammad (Ibrahim.badees@pcb.com.pk and WhatsApp +923040978327).

18 September –Both the sides will hold training sessions at the National Stadium from 7pm. Beforehand, both sides will hold media conferences in the Press Conference Room, Level 3. For further information, please contact England team media manager Adam Matthews (Adam.Matthews@mcc.org.uk and WhatsApp +447929348074) and Pakistan team media manager Ibrahim Badees Muhammad (Ibrahim.badees@pcb.com.pk and WhatsApp +923040978327).

19 September - Both the sides will hold training sessions at the National Stadium from 7pm.

Beforehand, both the coaches will hold their media conferences in the Press Conference Room, Level 3. For further information, please contact England team media manager Adam Matthews (Adam.Matthews@mcc.org.uk and WhatsApp +447929348074) and Pakistan team media manager Ibrahim Badees Muhammad (Ibrahim.badees@pcb.com.pk and WhatsApp +923040978327).

20 September – The first T20I will be played at the National Stadium with the first ball to be bowled at 7.30pm. Afterwards, both the sides will hold their media conferences. For further information, please contact England team media manager Adam Matthews (Adam.Matthews@mcc.org.uk and WhatsApp +447929348074) and Pakistan team media manager Ibrahim Badees Muhammad (Ibrahim.badees@pcb.com.pk and WhatsApp +923040978327).

21 September – Both the sides are scheduled to train at the National Stadium from 7pm. Media is advised to speak with England team media manager Adam Matthews (Adam.Matthews@mcc.org.uk and WhatsApp +447929348074) and Pakistan team media manager Ibrahim Badees Muhammad (Ibrahim.badees@pcb.com.pk and WhatsApp +923040978327) before heading for the National Stadium as the training sessions are subject to late changes.

22 and 23 September – The second and third T20Is will be played at the National Stadium with the toss to take place at 7pm. Afterwards, both the sides will hold their media conferences. For further information, please contact England team media manager Adam Matthews (Adam.Matthews@mcc.org.uk and WhatsApp +447929348074) and Pakistan team media manager Ibrahim Badees Muhammad (Ibrahim.badees@pcb.com.pk and WhatsApp +923040978327).

24 September – Both the sides are scheduled to train at the National Stadium from 7pm. Media is advised to speak with England team media manager Adam Matthews (Adam.Matthews@mcc.org.uk and WhatsApp +447929348074) and Pakistan team media manager Ibrahim Badees Muhammad (Ibrahim.badees@pcb.com.pk and +923040978327) before heading for the National Stadium as the training sessions are subject to late changes.

25 September – The fourth T20I will be played at the National Stadium with the first ball to be bowled at 7.30pm. Afterwards, both the sides will hold their media conferences. For further information, please contact England team media manager Adam Matthews (Adam.Matthews@mcc.org.uk and WhatsApp +447929348074) and Pakistan team media manager Ibrahim Badees Muhammad (Ibrahim.badees@pcb.com.pk and WhatsApp +923040978327).

