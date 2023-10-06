Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday

Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday:

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c and b van Beek 12

Imam-ul-Haq c Dutt b van Meekeren 15

Babar Azam c Zulfiqar b Ackermann 5

Mohammad Rizwan b de Leede 68

Saud Shakeel c Zulfiqar b Dutt 68

Iftikhar Ahmed c Edwards b de Leede 9

Mohammad Nawaz run out 39

Shadab Khan b de Leede 32

Hasan Ali lbw b de Leede 0

Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 13

Haris Rauf st Edwards b Ackermann 16

Extras (nb1, w8) 9

Total: (all out; 49 overs) 286

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Zaman), 2-34 (Azam), 3-38 (Haq), 4-158(Shakeel), 5-182 (Rizwan), 6-188 (Iftikhar), 7-252 (Shadab), 8-252 (Hasan), 9-267 (Nawaz), 10-286 (Rauf)

Bowling: Dutt 10-0-48-1 (w2), van Beek 6-0-30-1 (1w), Ackermann 8-1-39-2, van Meekeren 6-0-40-1 (w2), de Leede 9-0-62-4 (w3), van der Merwe 6-0-36-0 (1nb), Singh 2-0-16-0, Zulfiqar 2-0-15-0,

Netherlands

V.

Singh c Zaman b Shadab 52

M. O'Dowd c Shaheen b Hasan 5

C. Ackermann b Iftikhar 17

B. de Leede b Nawaz 67

T. Nidamanuru c Zaman b Rauf 5

S. Edwards lbw b Rauf 0

S. Zulfiqar lbw b Shaheen 10

R. van der Merwe run out 4

L. van Beek not out 28

A. Dutt b Hasan 1

P. van Meekeren b Rauf 7

Extras: (w9) 9

Total: (all out, 41 overs) 205

Fall of wickets: 1-28 (O'Dowd), 2-50 (Ackermann), 3-120 (Singh), 4-133 (Nidamanuru), 5-133 (Edwards), 6-158 (Zulfiqar), 7-164 (de Leede), 8-176 (van der Merwe), 9-184 (Dutt), 10-205 (van Meekeren)

Bowling: Shaheen 7-0-37-1 (w2), Hasan 7-1-33-2 (4w), Rauf 9-0-43-3 (w2), Iftikhar 3-0-16-1, Nawaz 7-0-31-1, Shadab 8-0-45-1 (1w)

result: Pakistan win by 81 runs

Toss: Netherlands

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)