Pakistan V Netherlands World Cup Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 06, 2023 | 10:55 PM
Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday
Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday:
Pakistan
Fakhar Zaman c and b van Beek 12
Imam-ul-Haq c Dutt b van Meekeren 15
Babar Azam c Zulfiqar b Ackermann 5
Mohammad Rizwan b de Leede 68
Saud Shakeel c Zulfiqar b Dutt 68
Iftikhar Ahmed c Edwards b de Leede 9
Mohammad Nawaz run out 39
Shadab Khan b de Leede 32
Hasan Ali lbw b de Leede 0
Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 13
Haris Rauf st Edwards b Ackermann 16
Extras (nb1, w8) 9
Total: (all out; 49 overs) 286
Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Zaman), 2-34 (Azam), 3-38 (Haq), 4-158(Shakeel), 5-182 (Rizwan), 6-188 (Iftikhar), 7-252 (Shadab), 8-252 (Hasan), 9-267 (Nawaz), 10-286 (Rauf)
Bowling: Dutt 10-0-48-1 (w2), van Beek 6-0-30-1 (1w), Ackermann 8-1-39-2, van Meekeren 6-0-40-1 (w2), de Leede 9-0-62-4 (w3), van der Merwe 6-0-36-0 (1nb), Singh 2-0-16-0, Zulfiqar 2-0-15-0,
Netherlands
V.
Singh c Zaman b Shadab 52
M. O'Dowd c Shaheen b Hasan 5
C. Ackermann b Iftikhar 17
B. de Leede b Nawaz 67
T. Nidamanuru c Zaman b Rauf 5
S. Edwards lbw b Rauf 0
S. Zulfiqar lbw b Shaheen 10
R. van der Merwe run out 4
L. van Beek not out 28
A. Dutt b Hasan 1
Extras: (w9) 9
Total: (all out, 41 overs) 205
Fall of wickets: 1-28 (O'Dowd), 2-50 (Ackermann), 3-120 (Singh), 4-133 (Nidamanuru), 5-133 (Edwards), 6-158 (Zulfiqar), 7-164 (de Leede), 8-176 (van der Merwe), 9-184 (Dutt), 10-205 (van Meekeren)
Bowling: Shaheen 7-0-37-1 (w2), Hasan 7-1-33-2 (4w), Rauf 9-0-43-3 (w2), Iftikhar 3-0-16-1, Nawaz 7-0-31-1, Shadab 8-0-45-1 (1w)
result: Pakistan win by 81 runs
Toss: Netherlands
Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Adrian Holdstock (RSA)
tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)