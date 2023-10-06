Open Menu

Pakistan V Netherlands World Cup Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 06, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday

Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday:

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c and b van Beek 12

Imam-ul-Haq c Dutt b van Meekeren 15

Babar Azam c Zulfiqar b Ackermann 5

Mohammad Rizwan b de Leede 68

Saud Shakeel c Zulfiqar b Dutt 68

Iftikhar Ahmed c Edwards b de Leede 9

Mohammad Nawaz run out 39

Shadab Khan b de Leede 32

Hasan Ali lbw b de Leede 0

Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 13

Haris Rauf st Edwards b Ackermann 16

Extras (nb1, w8) 9

Total: (all out; 49 overs) 286

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Zaman), 2-34 (Azam), 3-38 (Haq), 4-158(Shakeel), 5-182 (Rizwan), 6-188 (Iftikhar), 7-252 (Shadab), 8-252 (Hasan), 9-267 (Nawaz), 10-286 (Rauf)

Bowling: Dutt 10-0-48-1 (w2), van Beek 6-0-30-1 (1w), Ackermann 8-1-39-2, van Meekeren 6-0-40-1 (w2), de Leede 9-0-62-4 (w3), van der Merwe 6-0-36-0 (1nb), Singh 2-0-16-0, Zulfiqar 2-0-15-0,

Netherlands

V.

Singh c Zaman b Shadab 52

M. O'Dowd c Shaheen b Hasan 5

C. Ackermann b Iftikhar 17

B. de Leede b Nawaz 67

T. Nidamanuru c Zaman b Rauf 5

S. Edwards lbw b Rauf 0

S. Zulfiqar lbw b Shaheen 10

R. van der Merwe run out 4

L. van Beek not out 28

A. Dutt b Hasan 1

P. van Meekeren b Rauf 7

Extras: (w9) 9

Total: (all out, 41 overs) 205

Fall of wickets: 1-28 (O'Dowd), 2-50 (Ackermann), 3-120 (Singh), 4-133 (Nidamanuru), 5-133 (Edwards), 6-158 (Zulfiqar), 7-164 (de Leede), 8-176 (van der Merwe), 9-184 (Dutt), 10-205 (van Meekeren)

Bowling: Shaheen 7-0-37-1 (w2), Hasan 7-1-33-2 (4w), Rauf 9-0-43-3 (w2), Iftikhar 3-0-16-1, Nawaz 7-0-31-1, Shadab 8-0-45-1 (1w)

result: Pakistan win by 81 runs

Toss: Netherlands

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

Pakistan World Hyderabad Van Netherlands Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Hasan Ali Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq Rod Tucker Jeff Crowe Saud Shakeel Afridi TV All P

Recent Stories

Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold ..

Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold in 61 years

6 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues ..

Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues affecting quality education

6 minutes ago
 Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on ..

Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

6 seconds ago
 Pakistan supports Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup ..

Pakistan supports Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

7 seconds ago
 NAB seminar inspires students to tackle corruption ..

NAB seminar inspires students to tackle corruption head-on

9 seconds ago
 Police arrest suspect in injured condition in enco ..

Police arrest suspect in injured condition in encounter

11 seconds ago
Huge quantity of betel nut, gutka, & cigarettes wo ..

Huge quantity of betel nut, gutka, & cigarettes worth Rs, 169.3 mln seized in Hu ..

6 minutes ago
 Saud leads Pakistan to victory, overshadows Bas de ..

Saud leads Pakistan to victory, overshadows Bas de Leede's performance

52 minutes ago
 Inzamam to head Senior, Junior Men's Cricket Selec ..

Inzamam to head Senior, Junior Men's Cricket Selection Committees

1 hour ago
 Speakers emphasize education as vital tool in coun ..

Speakers emphasize education as vital tool in countering terrorism, independent ..

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Madinat Zayed Cycling ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Madinat Zayed Cycling Track in Al Dhafra Region

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing The ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed as C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports