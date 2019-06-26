Pakistan v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

First innings scoreboard in the Pakistan v New Zealand World Cup match in Birmingham on Wednesday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :First innings scoreboard in the Pakistan v New Zealand World Cup match in Birmingham on Wednesday: New Zealand M.

Guptill b Amir 5 C. Munro c Sohail b Shaheen 12 K. Williamson c Sarfaraz b Shadab 41 R. Taylor c Sarfaraz b Shaheen 3 T. Latham c Sarfaraz b Shaheen 1 J. Neesham not out 97 C. de Grandhomme run out 64 M.

Santner not out 5 Extras: (b2, lb3, w4) 9 Total: (six wkts, 50 overs) 237 Did not bat: M. Henry, L. Ferguson, T.

Boult Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Guptill), 2-24 (Munro), 3-38 (Taylor), 4-46 (Latham), 5-83 (Williamson), 6-215 (De Grandhomme) Bowling: Hafeez 7-0-22-0; Amir 10-0-67-1 (2w), Shaheen 10-3-28-3, Imad 3-0-17-0, Shadab 10-0-43-1, Wahab 10-0-55-0 (2w) Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match Referee: Richie Richardson