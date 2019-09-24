Pakistan V Sri Lanka Series Sponsors, Logos To Be Unveiled On Tuesday
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:11 PM
The official sponsors and logos of the ODI and T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi and Lahore will be unveiled tomorrow at 3pm at level 2 of the Far End building of the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
A senior PCB official and representatives of the sponsors will attend the ceremony.
WHAT: Official sponsors and logos unveiling cereomy
WHEN: Tuesday, 24 September 2019 at 3pm
WHERE: Level 2, Far End Building, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore