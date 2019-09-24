Pakistan v Sri Lanka series sponsors, logos to be unveiled on Tuesday

The official sponsors and logos of the ODI and T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi and Lahore will be unveiled tomorrow at 3pm at level 2 of the Far End building of the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

A senior PCB official and representatives of the sponsors will attend the ceremony.



WHAT: Official sponsors and logos unveiling cereomy

WHEN: Tuesday, 24 September 2019 at 3pm

WHERE: Level 2, Far End Building, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore