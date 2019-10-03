Pakistan v Sri Lanka T20Is - Pre-series press conferences and Trophy unveiling on Friday

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will feature in a three-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 5 to 9 October

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019) Pakistan and Sri Lanka will feature in a three-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 5 to 9 October.

The following is the teams’ training, trophy unveiling and press conference schedule for Friday, 4 October.

Media accreditation passes will be available for collection between 1000 and 1300 from the Nishtar Sports Complex gate adjacent to Government College Gulberg.

For further information on the media accreditation passes, please contact Shakeel Khan 03018440284.

Pakistan team will practice at the Gaddafi Stadium from 1500 onward and their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will hold a pre-series media conference at Far End at 1815.

It will be followed by trophy unveiling at 1845 after which Sri Lanka team captain Dasun Shanaka will hold a media conference at 1850 at Far End.

Sri Lanka team will begin practice at the Gaddafi Stadium at 1900.