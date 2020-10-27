UrduPoint.com
Pakistan V Zimbabwe ODIs – All 107 Tests Return Negative

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:37 AM

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th October, 2020) total of 107 Covid-19 tests, conducted on the players and player support personnel of Zimbabwe and Pakistan sides as well as the match officials, have returned negative. The tests were conducted on Monday as part of the PCB’s Covid-19 Protocols following the assembling of the two sides in Islamabad.

All 107 participants have now entered the bio-secure bubble in a five-star luxury hotel and are now allowed to interact with each other and move freely within the bio-secure bubble.

The two sides will train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today from 1pm.

The three-match series, which is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Super League, commences on Friday.

The complete ODI and T20I series schedule is available below:

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 Nov – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

7 Nov – 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

