Pakistan veteran club wins hockey tourney

Pakistan Veterans Hockey Club (Green) won the second Mehtab Chawla Flood-Lights Ramazan Veterans Hockey Tournament by beating Karachi Fitness Club by six 6-1 in the final

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Veterans Hockey Club (Green) won the second Mehtab Chawla Flood-Lights Ramazan Veterans Hockey Tournament by beating Karachi Fitness Club by six 6-1 in the final.

Olympian Sameer Hussain was the best player in the final.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori distributed the prizes.

According to a communique, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was the chief guest of the final match.

He said in his address that the hockey game in Karachi is alive because of Olympian Islahuddin.

In his academy, national sports activities continue throughout the year he dedicated his life to hockey. 'I am his big fan and my support for the promotion of the national game will always be with him.'The governor awarded Olympian Sameer Hussain the best player award and a prize of Rs10,000.