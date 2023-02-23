UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Veteran Football League Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Pakistan Veteran Football League begins

The second All-Pakistan Veteran Football League kicked off here at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium, on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The second All-Pakistan Veteran Football League kicked off here at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium, on Thursday.

DG sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Director Operations Azizullah, DSO Peshawar Gul Rukh, Patron in Chief Hussain Ahmed, DSO Chitral Ameer Zaman and other guests participated in large numbers.

Eight football teams from Pakistan are participating in the league. The matches are being played on the basis of the single league basis. The tournament will continue till February 26. Peshawar Club and Veteran Football Club Kohat played an interesting match wherein a large number of spectators enjoyed the thrilling matches.

In the first half, both teams scored one goal each, while in the second half, Kohat scored on a penalty.

Peshawar on the other hands scored two quick goals in the second half and marched into victory against the strong Kohat team.

With this victory Peshawar team managed to get two points. During the match, former captain of Pakistan team Arshad Khan scored one goal. Former Pakistan team player Adil scored two goals while Siraj scored one goal. Naveed scored the only goal from the Kohat Veteran team in the first half.

Hussain Ahmed appreciated the cooperation of Deputy Commissioner, Lower Chitral, Muhammad Ali Khan for organizing the league and expressed the hope that he would continue to support such activities in the future.

