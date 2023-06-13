Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) ropes in Brazilian coach

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has roped in the services of a Brazilian coach to prepare the players for upcoming international tournaments

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has roped in the services of a Brazilian coach to prepare the players for upcoming international tournaments.

"PVF has hired the services of a foreign Brazilian coach and will also be hiring a Brazilian physical trainer, and Iranian Analyzer for the Pakistan team. Pakistan senior and junior training camps are in progress in Islamabad under the supervision of a Brazilian Coach," Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob said in a press briefing here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

He said both national teams were preparing to participate in upcoming international events including AVC Challenge Cup from July 8 to 15 in Taiwan, First Asian Men U16 Volleyball Championship at Uzbekistan from July 22 to 29, Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship in Iran from August 17 to 25 and Asian games. "We are working on all age groups from u16, u18 to u20 as to bring the talented players to fore. We have got a lot of talent and the future of Pakistan volleyball is very bright," he said.

He said Pakistan Volleyball Federation has planned to organize the National League in November this year. "More than two American university's men's and as many Women's Volleyball teams will visit Pakistan to play matches against our sides early next year.

A prize distribution ceremony was also held on the occasion for the Five-Nation Engro QAVA League winners 'the Pakistan team'. The Five-Nation Engro QAVA League was held in Pakistan last year in November 2022. Five countries Iran, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Afghanistan, and host Pakistan participated in the league.

The Iranian is number one in Asia and number 8 at the world level and participated in the mentioned league. Pakistan beat four countries and played the final match against Iran, Pakistan won the final against Iran and got a massive victory, he said.

He said Engro Pakistan was a major Sponsor of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, and our aim was to achieve qualification in the 2028 Olympics.