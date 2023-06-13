UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Ropes In Brazilian Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 13, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) ropes in Brazilian coach

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has roped in the services of a Brazilian coach to prepare the players for upcoming international tournaments

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has roped in the services of a Brazilian coach to prepare the players for upcoming international tournaments.

"PVF has hired the services of a foreign Brazilian coach and will also be hiring a Brazilian physical trainer, and Iranian Analyzer for the Pakistan team. Pakistan senior and junior training camps are in progress in Islamabad under the supervision of a Brazilian Coach," Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob said in a press briefing here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

He said both national teams were preparing to participate in upcoming international events including AVC Challenge Cup from July 8 to 15 in Taiwan, First Asian Men U16 Volleyball Championship at Uzbekistan from July 22 to 29, Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship in Iran from August 17 to 25 and Asian games. "We are working on all age groups from u16, u18 to u20 as to bring the talented players to fore. We have got a lot of talent and the future of Pakistan volleyball is very bright," he said.

He said Pakistan Volleyball Federation has planned to organize the National League in November this year. "More than two American university's men's and as many Women's Volleyball teams will visit Pakistan to play matches against our sides early next year.

A prize distribution ceremony was also held on the occasion for the Five-Nation Engro QAVA League winners 'the Pakistan team'. The Five-Nation Engro QAVA League was held in Pakistan last year in November 2022. Five countries Iran, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Afghanistan, and host Pakistan participated in the league.

The Iranian is number one in Asia and number 8 at the world level and participated in the mentioned league. Pakistan beat four countries and played the final match against Iran, Pakistan won the final against Iran and got a massive victory, he said.

He said Engro Pakistan was a major Sponsor of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, and our aim was to achieve qualification in the 2028 Olympics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad World Bangladesh Iran Sri Lanka Hotel Visit Progress Uzbekistan July August November Women Engro Olympics All From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Complex in-utero surgery to repair spina bifida pe ..

Complex in-utero surgery to repair spina bifida performed in Abu Dhabi

9 minutes ago
 UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss ways to ..

UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss ways to enhance country’s developme ..

10 minutes ago
 US Unveils $325mln Security Aid Package for Ukrain ..

US Unveils $325mln Security Aid Package for Ukraine - Blinken

21 minutes ago
 Smoke Alarm Grounds Kazakhstan-Bound Jet in Russia ..

Smoke Alarm Grounds Kazakhstan-Bound Jet in Russia - Air Carrier

21 minutes ago
 LHC suspends sessions court order about Parvez El ..

LHC suspends sessions court order about Parvez Elahi's physical remand

21 minutes ago
 Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK's pandemic pre ..

Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK's pandemic preparations

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.