Pakistan Vs Afghanistan Second ODI Score

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan vs Afghanistan second ODI score

Brief scores from the first innings of the second one-day international between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Hambantota on Thursday

Hambantota, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the second one-day international between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Hambantota on Thursday:Afghanistan 300-5 in 50 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 151, Ibrahim Zadran 80; Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-58)Toss: Afghanistan

Pakistan Afghanistan

