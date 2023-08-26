Open Menu

Pakistan Vs Afghanistan Third ODI Scores

August 26, 2023

Brief scores from the first innings of the third and final one-day international between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Colombo

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the third and final one-day international between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Colombo: Pakistan 268-8 in 50 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 67, Babar Azam 60, Agha Salman 38 not out, Mohammad Nawaz 30, Fakhar Zaman 27; Gulbadin Naib 2-36, Fareed Ahmad 2-70) Toss: PakistanSeries: Pakistan 2, Afghanistan 0afp

