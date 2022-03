Pakistan vs Australia first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi on Friday

Rawalpindi, Pakistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi on Friday: Pakistan 1st innings Abdullah Shafique c Cummins b Lyon 44 Imam-ul-Haq not out 132 Azhar Ali not out 64 Extras (b4, nb1) 5 Total (one wicket, 90 overs) 245 Yet to bat: Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah Fall of wickets: 1-105 (Shafique) Bowling: Starc 16-4-43-0, Hazlewood 14-3-24-0, Lyon 31-4-87-1, Cummins 15-3-34-0, Head 3-0-13-0, Green 5-1-18-0 (1nb), Labuschagne 4-0-17-0, Smith 2-0-5-0 Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameroon Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)