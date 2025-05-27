Open Menu

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series To Proceed Without DRS Technology

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:24 PM

Issue stems from ongoing diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India, which have disrupted availability of foreign broadcasting staff, particularly those responsible for operating DRS technology

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2025) The upcoming three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played without the use of the Decision Review System (DRS), the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) has confirmed.

The issue stems from the ongoing diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India, which have disrupted the availability of foreign broadcasting staff, particularly those responsible for operating DRS technology. As a result, DRS was also unavailable during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 playoffs, and the same limitation will now apply to the T20I series.

The sources within the PCB confirmed that the absence of DRS has been communicated to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, and both sides are proceeding with the arrangement.

The trophy unveiling ceremony for the series is scheduled to take place today, and captains from both teams will attend a joint press conference ahead of the opening match.

The T20I series will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with matches scheduled for May 28, May 30, and June 1. The series marks an important step in Pakistan's cricket Calendar as preparations continue ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Despite the absence of DRS, the PCB has assured fans that all other aspects of the series will proceed smoothly with full international broadcast coverage and on-ground arrangements.

