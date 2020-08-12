Pakistan Vs England: 2nd Test tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan team is busy in practice in Southampton for the 2nd Test against England which will start at 03:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

SOUTHAMPTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) The second Test match between Pakistan and England will be played at Southampton on Thursday.

The match will start at 03:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

England is leading the three match series 1-0