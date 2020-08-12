UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Vs England: 2nd Test Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 53 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:01 PM

Pakistan Vs England: 2nd Test tomorrow

Pakistan team is busy in practice in Southampton for the 2nd Test against England which will start at 03:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

SOUTHAMPTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) The second Test match between Pakistan and England will be played at Southampton on Thursday.

The match will start at 03:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

England is leading the three match series 1-0

Related Topics

Pakistan Southampton

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Customs Horizonsinitiative ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Convenes Meeting on Security, Constitut ..

4 minutes ago

West Should Abstain From Fostering Color Revolutio ..

4 minutes ago

Train Derailment in Scotland's Aberdeenshire Has R ..

4 minutes ago

Hina Pervez Butt says attempt to murder was made o ..

25 minutes ago

Over 80% of Russian Companies Have Cybersecurity V ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.