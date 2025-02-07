Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 23

(@Abdulla99267510)

Cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting this high-stakes encounter in a tournament often referred to as “Mini World Cup”

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2025) The most anticipated match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium, featuring a showdown between defending champions Pakistan and arch-rivals India.

Cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting this high-stakes encounter in a tournament often referred to as the "Mini World Cup." Historically, Pakistan has had an edge over India in their previous ICC Champions Trophy clashes.

The upcoming match will mark the sixth meeting between the two sides in the tournament's history. Out of their previous five encounters, Pakistan has claimed victory three times while India has won twice.

A Look at Their Past Encounters in the Champions Trophy

September 19, 2004 – Birmingham (Edgbaston)

Pakistan, led by Inzamam-ul-Haq, secured a thrilling 3-wicket victory over India with just four balls to spare.

September 26, 2009 – Centurion (SuperSport Park)

Under Younis Khan’s captaincy, Pakistan clinched a 54-run win, largely due to an outstanding 128-run century by Shoaib Malik.

June 15, 2013 – Birmingham (Edgbaston)

In a rain-affected match, Pakistan, captained by Misbah-ul-Haq, was bowled out for 165 runs. India, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, comfortably chased down the target using the Duckworth-Lewis method, winning by 8 wickets.

June 4, 2017 – Birmingham (Edgbaston) – Group Stage

India defeated Pakistan by 124 runs in a one-sided group-stage contest.

June 18, 2017 – London (The Oval) – Final

Pakistan, under Sarfaraz Ahmed, delivered a dominant performance in the final, thrashing India by 180 runs to claim their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy title.

With a rich history of intense battles, the upcoming encounter promises to be yet another electrifying chapter in this fierce cricketing rivalry.