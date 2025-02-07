Open Menu

Pakistan Vs India: Biggest Clash Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Set For February 23

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2025 | 01:16 PM

Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 23

Cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting this high-stakes encounter in a tournament often referred to as “Mini World Cup”

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2025) The most anticipated match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium, featuring a showdown between defending champions Pakistan and arch-rivals India.

Cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting this high-stakes encounter in a tournament often referred to as the "Mini World Cup." Historically, Pakistan has had an edge over India in their previous ICC Champions Trophy clashes.

The upcoming match will mark the sixth meeting between the two sides in the tournament's history. Out of their previous five encounters, Pakistan has claimed victory three times while India has won twice.

A Look at Their Past Encounters in the Champions Trophy

September 19, 2004 – Birmingham (Edgbaston)

Pakistan, led by Inzamam-ul-Haq, secured a thrilling 3-wicket victory over India with just four balls to spare.

September 26, 2009 – Centurion (SuperSport Park)

Under Younis Khan’s captaincy, Pakistan clinched a 54-run win, largely due to an outstanding 128-run century by Shoaib Malik.

June 15, 2013 – Birmingham (Edgbaston)

In a rain-affected match, Pakistan, captained by Misbah-ul-Haq, was bowled out for 165 runs. India, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, comfortably chased down the target using the Duckworth-Lewis method, winning by 8 wickets.

June 4, 2017Birmingham (Edgbaston) – Group Stage

India defeated Pakistan by 124 runs in a one-sided group-stage contest.

June 18, 2017London (The Oval) – Final

Pakistan, under Sarfaraz Ahmed, delivered a dominant performance in the final, thrashing India by 180 runs to claim their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy title.

With a rich history of intense battles, the upcoming encounter promises to be yet another electrifying chapter in this fierce cricketing rivalry.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Century World ICC Dubai London Birmingham The Oval February 2017 Mini Shoaib Malik

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions ..

Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Co ..

Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment

3 minutes ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discus ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..

33 minutes ago
 Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on ..

Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval ves ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel

2 hours ago
 Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in P ..

UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial

11 hours ago
 80 countries participate in10th International Scou ..

80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah

13 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in France on working visit

UAE President arrives in France on working visit

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports