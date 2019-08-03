UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Vs India Davis Cup Tie - 2019

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 11:46 AM

Pakistan vs India Davis Cup Tie - 2019

The Pakistan Tennis Federation today announced that Nauman Aleem would be the Manager of Team Pakistan for the excitedly awaited Davis Cup Tie against India in September

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019) The Pakistan Tennis Federation today announced that Nauman Aleem would be the Manager of Team Pakistan for the excitedly awaited Davis Cup Tie against India in September.

The PTF, with assistance of the PSB, will be catering to all organisational requirements and ITF-mandated tie hosting arrangements to assist the national team during the event. Nauman is well known amongst the nation's tennis fraternity, having been amongst the top 10 players in the country in the 1980's.

His wide experience in corporate managerial roles, nationally and internationally, weighs to his favour as an ideal choice for a high profile Pakistan vs India tie, an event when Team India is coming after 55 years to play in Pakistan, and for the first time in Islamabad.

"We are now receiving a host of requests for accreditation and visas from the Indian media and individuals to attend, let's see how many we can accommodate in the limited seating area we have around the grass courts" said an official of the PTF, adding that "this is an ideal opportunity for sponsors to realise the huge potential and highly beneficial promotional aspects of such a contest and to advertise their brands, considering the planned national and international live TV coverage.

" Both countries are in the process of selecting and announcing their teams comprising the best available players, and while the Indians may look the better side on paper due international rankings, our players are all hyped-up for a good fight before a home crowd.

With former Davis Cupper Mushaf Zia already announced as the non-playing Team Captain and Coach, the appointment of Nauman Aleem as Manager augers well in promising a duo that is well-versed in the technical and administrative aspects of the sport.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tennis Islamabad May September Media Event TV All From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Tennis: Results on Friday in the WTA tournament in ..

59 minutes ago

Messi banned for three months after CONMEBOL 'corr ..

59 minutes ago

UN chief regrets ending of US-Russia arms control ..

59 minutes ago

UAE underlines its commitment to protecting childr ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sudan generals, protest leaders agree on constitut ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.