UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I Will Be Played At Gaddafi On Nov 16

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2022 | 03:51 PM

Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at Gaddafi on Nov 16

Both team captains, players, match officials and commentators will wear the pink ribbons over the course of the match and awareness messages will be displayed inside the stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14, 2022) Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink for the third and final T20I between Pakistan and Ireland women’s on Wednesday, 16 November.

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) as part of its social corporate responsibility is supporting the Pink Ribbon campaign to create awareness about breast cancer.

Both team captains, players, match officials and commentators will wear the pink ribbons over the course of the match and awareness messages will be displayed inside the stadium.

The stumps will also be branded pink. The backdrop for the post-match ceremony will be coloured pink.

Entrance for the matches is free for spectators with four enclosures – Imran Khan, Rajas’, Fazal Mahmood and Saeed Anwar – open to the public. The PCB also encourage fans to wear pink for the Wednesday’s fixture.

In addition, the PCB will distribute pink coloured shirts to the spectators in various stands during the match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Ireland November Breast Cancer

Recent Stories

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

2 hours ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

2 hours ago
 PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against a ..

PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance befor ..

Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance before NAB court

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in ..

PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in London

4 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.