Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Match called off due to rain

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Heavy downpour and hailstorm forced the fourth fixture of the ongoing T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand to be called off after 18.5 overs at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Thursday night.

Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss.

New Zealand were 164 for five courtesy of brilliant knocks from Chad Bowes and Mark Chapman, who scored 54 off 38 and 71 off 42 balls respectively.

New Zealand got off to a flying start, thanks to a flurry of boundaries in the first two of overs.

Babar Azam turned to Imad Wasim early, who lived up to the billing, removing New Zealand captain Tom Latham and one-down batter Will Young inside the powerplay.

But in spite of losing back-to-back wickets, New Zealand collected 50 runs in the first six overs.

Imad struck for the third time, claiming Daryl Mitchell's wicket when he was on 3, while Rachin Ravindra was sent back to the pavilion by Haris Rauf on 8. Bowes was seen off by Shaheen Afridi in the 14th over.

New Zealand was well on course to score 180 with Chapman unbeaten on 71* before rain and hailstorm interrupted, compelling the match officials to call off the game prematurely after re-evaluating the conditions.