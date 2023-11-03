Pakistan vs New Zealand: Abrar Ahmed likely to replace Shadab Khan

In the important match of Cricket World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and New Zealand, right arm-off break spinner, Abrar Ahmed is likely to be played in the playing eleven due to the injury of the vice-captain of the national team, Shadab Khan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) In the important match of Cricket World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and New Zealand, right arm-off break spinner, Abrar Ahmed is likely to be played in the playing eleven due to the injury of the vice-captain of the national team, Shadab Khan.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official sources told APP that Abrar Ahmed is likely to be included in the national team in the deciding match against New Zealand in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2023.

The vice-captain of the national team, Shadab Khan, suffered a concussion in the World Cup match against South Africa, they said.