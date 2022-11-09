Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: Imran Khan extends good wishes for national team

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Pakistan captain and winner of 1992 World Cup says they expect the players will fight till the last ball of the game.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed good wishes for the national team for success against New Zealand in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan expressed the good wishes for skipper Babar Azam and his team, saying that they expected the players to fight till the last ball of the game.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf