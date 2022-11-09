UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Vs New Zealand Semi-final T20 World Cup: Imran Khan Extends Good Wishes For National Team

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2022 | 02:11 PM

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: Imran Khan extends good wishes for national team

The former Pakistan captain and winner of 1992 World Cup says they expect the players will fight till the last ball of the game.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed good wishes for the national team for success against New Zealand in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan expressed the good wishes for skipper Babar Azam and his team, saying that they expected the players to fight till the last ball of the game.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan T20 World ICC Twitter Conway Mitchell Shan Masood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Mitchell Santner Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Afridi New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat c ..

Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat climate change

17 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.