Open Menu

Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20Is Physical Tickets To Go On Sale From Saturday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20Is physical tickets to go on sale from Saturday

The fans can visit any of the designated TCS express centres and buy physical tickets for the T20I series.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) The tickets for the five-match Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series will be available for purchase from Saturday, 6 April 12pm onwards at various TCS express centres in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Peshawar and Karachi.

The fans can visit any of the designated TCS express centres and buy physical tickets for the T20I series. Additionally, the pre-booked online tickets can also be picked up from the same centres.

It is pertinent to note that entry to the stadium will only be allowed with a valid physical ticket purchased from TCS while E-Tickets and photocopies of the tickets will not be accepted.

Moreover, one customer is allowed to buy up to 10 tickets per CNIC for each match. A total of 36 TCS express across the country, as mentioned in the list (attached), will be selling the tickets for this series.

The fans can self-collect or buy the tickets from TCS express centers from 9am to 5pm.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Visit Rawalpindi Gujranwala Buy Same Sialkot April From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal

1 minute ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

9 minutes ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

6 minutes ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

6 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

6 minutes ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

30 minutes ago
Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

8 minutes ago
 US hiring blows past expectations in March

US hiring blows past expectations in March

8 minutes ago
 CRD seeks action against multinational tobacco com ..

CRD seeks action against multinational tobacco companies over alleged tax violat ..

2 hours ago
 UN Chief calls on Israel to boost aid delivery to ..

UN Chief calls on Israel to boost aid delivery to Gaza, rethink military tactics

2 hours ago
 Baisakhi Mela set to commence at Gurdwara Panja Sa ..

Baisakhi Mela set to commence at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

2 hours ago
 UN, int'l organisations urged to investigate 'The ..

UN, int'l organisations urged to investigate 'The Guardian' revelations on India ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports