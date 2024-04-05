Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20Is Physical Tickets To Go On Sale From Saturday
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 09:47 PM
The fans can visit any of the designated TCS express centres and buy physical tickets for the T20I series.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) The tickets for the five-match Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series will be available for purchase from Saturday, 6 April 12pm onwards at various TCS express centres in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Peshawar and Karachi.
The fans can visit any of the designated TCS express centres and buy physical tickets for the T20I series. Additionally, the pre-booked online tickets can also be picked up from the same centres.
It is pertinent to note that entry to the stadium will only be allowed with a valid physical ticket purchased from TCS while E-Tickets and photocopies of the tickets will not be accepted.
Moreover, one customer is allowed to buy up to 10 tickets per CNIC for each match. A total of 36 TCS express across the country, as mentioned in the list (attached), will be selling the tickets for this series.
The fans can self-collect or buy the tickets from TCS express centers from 9am to 5pm.
