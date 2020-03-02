PAKISTAN vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group I Play-off

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is please to inform that the Slovenian Davis Cup Team has arrived in Islamabad today (1st March, 2020)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd March, 2020) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is please to inform that the Slovenian Davis Cup Team has arrived in Islamabad today (1st March, 2020). The Slovenian Team was received by the PTF Secretary Col.

Gul Rehman(R) and Liaison Officer Mr. Imran Sheikh at the Islamabad Airport and was provided the entire protocol and security umbrella. The Serena Hotel Management also received them with traditional hospitality and courtesies. The Slovenian team visited the venue of Davis Cup tie at Pakistan Sports Complex.