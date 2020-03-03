UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAKISTAN Vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:33 PM

PAKISTAN vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to convey, that keeping in view the projected forecast of inclement weather, the home and visiting captains' Pre-Draw Press Conference will now be held on 04th March, 2020 at 03:00 PM at Serena Hotel, Islamabad, instead of 10:30 AM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to convey, that keeping in view the projected forecast of inclement weather, the home and visiting captains' Pre-Draw Press Conference will now be held on 04th March, 2020 at 03:00 PM at Serena Hotel, Islamabad, instead of 10:30 AM.

DG-PSB, Amna Imran and President PTF, Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan visited the tie venue. Besides interacting with the Slovenian and Pakistani teams, they also inspected the site of the event, and showed satisfaction with the arrangements. They also called on Mr. Tom Kinloch (Referee Davis Cup), who arrived here on 2nd February, to supervise the tie.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad Weather Hotel SITE February March 2020 Event

Recent Stories

AJK President eulogizes humanitarian services of P ..

16 seconds ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Intensifies Efforts toHelp Membe ..

3 minutes ago

Ajmal Wazir made CM's Advisor on Information & PR

7 minutes ago

Baloch community celebrated culture day enthusiast ..

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

7 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligenc ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.