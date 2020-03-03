PAKISTAN vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to convey, that keeping in view the projected forecast of inclement weather, the home and visiting captains' Pre-Draw Press Conference will now be held on 04th March, 2020 at 03:00 PM at Serena Hotel, Islamabad, instead of 10:30 AM

DG-PSB, Amna Imran and President PTF, Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan visited the tie venue. Besides interacting with the Slovenian and Pakistani teams, they also inspected the site of the event, and showed satisfaction with the arrangements. They also called on Mr. Tom Kinloch (Referee Davis Cup), who arrived here on 2nd February, to supervise the tie.