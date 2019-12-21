Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Second Test scoreboard

Scoreboard on the third day of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at National stadium on Saturday

Karachi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Scoreboard on the third day of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at National stadium on Saturday: Pakistan 1st innings 191 (Asad Shafiq 63, Babar Azam 60; L.

Kumara 4-49, L. Embuldeniya 4-71) Sri Lanka 1st innings 271 (D. Chandimal 74, D.

Perera 48; Shaheen Shah Afridi 5-77, Mohammad Abbas 4-55) Pakistan 2nd innings Shan Masood c Oshada b Kumara 135 Abid Ali lbw b Kumara 174 Azhar Ali not out 57 Babar Azam not out 22 Extras: (lb 5, w2) 7 Total: (for two wkts, 103 overs) 395 Still to bat: Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi Fall of wickets: 1-278 (Masood), 2-355 (Abid) Bowling: Fernando 21-2-84-0, Kumara 22-5-88-2, Embuldeniya 36-2-136-0 (1w), Perera 17-1-63-0 (1w), De Silva 7-0-19-0 Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS) and Joel Wilson (WIS)tv umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)