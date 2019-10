Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Twenty20 international scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka played at Gadaffi stadium in Lahore on Saturday

Lahore, Pakistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka played at Gadaffi stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Sri Lanka D. Gunathilaka lbw b Shadab 57 A. Fernando run out 33 B. Rajapaksa lbw b Hasnain 32 D. Shanaka c Umar b Hasnain 17 J. Jayasuriya c Shehzad b Hasnain 2 I. Udana not out 5 W. Hasaranga not out 7 Extras: (lb6, w6) 12 Total: (for five wkts; 20 overs) 165 Did not bat: M. Bhanuka, L. Sandakan, N. Pradeep, K. Rajitha Fall of wickets: 1-84 (Gunathilaka), 2-120 (Fernando), 3-135 (Rajapaksa), 4-153 (Shanaka), 5-153 (Jayasuriya) Bowling: Wasim 4-0-24-0 (4w), Ashraf 3-0-31-0, Hasnain 4-0-37-3 (2w), Amir 4-0-25-0, Shadab 4-0-35-1, Iftikhar 1-0-7-0, Pakistan Babar Azam c Bhanuka b Pradeep 13 Ahmed Shehzad b Udana 4 Umar Akmal lbw b Pradeep 0 Sarfaraz Ahmed b Hasarana 24 Iftikhar Ahmed run out 25 Asif Ali c Gunathilaka b Hasaranga 6 Imad Wasim c Hasaranga b Rajitha 7 Faheem Ashraf c Gunathilaka b Pradeep 8 Shadab Khan c Fernando b Udana 6 Mohammad Amir c Gunathilaka b Udana 1 Mohammad Hasnian not out 0 Extras: (lb5, w2) 7 Total: (all out; 17.

4 overs) 101 Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Azam), 2-13 (Umar), 3-22 (Shehzad), 4-68 (iftikhar), 5-76 (Sarfaraz), 6-85 (Wasim), 7-87 (Asif), 8-96 (Ashraf), 9-101 (Shadab) Bowling: Rajitha 4-0-20-1, Pradeep 3-0-21-3 (1w), Udana 2.4-0-11-3, Hasaranga 4-0-20-2, Sandakan 4-0-24-0 (1w) result: Sri Lanka won by 64 runs Toss: Pakistan Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK) tv umpire: Shozab Raza (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)afp