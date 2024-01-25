Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Women U19 tri-series T20 match washed out

The T20 tri-series match between Pakistan Women U19 and Sri Lanka Women U19 at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain, according to information made available here by Pakistan Cricket Board

The two teams get a point each as a result of the washout.

Pakistan will now take on hosts Bangladesh Women U19 at the same venue on Saturday.

Bangladesh Women U19 won the opening match of the T20 tri-series against Sri Lanka Women U19 by five wickets on Wednesday.