Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Tri-series T20 Match Washed Out

Muhammad Rameez Published January 25, 2024 | 05:42 PM

The T20 tri-series match between Pakistan Women U19 and Sri Lanka Women U19 at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain, according to information made available here by Pakistan Cricket Board

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The T20 tri-series match between Pakistan Women U19 and Sri Lanka Women U19 at Sheikh Kamal International cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain, according to information made available here by Pakistan Cricket board.

The two teams get a point each as a result of the washout.

Pakistan will now take on hosts Bangladesh Women U19 at the same venue on Saturday.

Bangladesh Women U19 won the opening match of the T20 tri-series against Sri Lanka Women U19 by five wickets on Wednesday.

