Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Tri-series T20 Match Washed Out
Muhammad Rameez Published January 25, 2024 | 05:42 PM
The T20 tri-series match between Pakistan Women U19 and Sri Lanka Women U19 at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain, according to information made available here by Pakistan Cricket Board
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The T20 tri-series match between Pakistan Women U19 and Sri Lanka Women U19 at Sheikh Kamal International cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain, according to information made available here by Pakistan Cricket board.
The two teams get a point each as a result of the washout.
Pakistan will now take on hosts Bangladesh Women U19 at the same venue on Saturday.
Bangladesh Women U19 won the opening match of the T20 tri-series against Sri Lanka Women U19 by five wickets on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
Four including Ex-MPA injured in car accident
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 to Rs.213,800 per tola
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 cusecs
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier
More Stories From Sports
-
Commissioner reviews facilities in Sports Complex FDA City23 minutes ago
-
Hodge, Da Silva lead West Indies fightback in 2nd Test23 minutes ago
-
Jaiswal leads India's reply after attacking 70 from Stokes23 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 1st Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
Djokovic locks up number one spot ahead of Australian Open final shootout3 hours ago
-
Morocco win takes Ivory Coast into AFCON last 16 after hosts sack coach5 hours ago
-
Morocco win takes Ivory Coast into AFCON last 16 after hosts sack coach8 hours ago
-
Tesla sees slower 2024 volume growth as earnings miss estimates9 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update18 hours ago
-
Regional Committee for organizing 6th Sindh College Games Hyderabad Region constituted18 hours ago
-
Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal thriller19 hours ago
-
Zverev shocks Alcaraz to join Medvedev in Australian Open semis19 hours ago