Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Ist Test scoreboard

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Scores at close on the second day of the first Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe played in Harare on Friday: Zimbabwe 1st innings 176 (R.

Kia 48; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-43, Hasan Ali 4-53) Pakistan 1st innings (overnight 103-0) Imran Butt c Chakabva b Ngarava 91 Abid Ali c Taylor b Chisoro 60 Azhar Ali c Musakanda b Tiripano 36 Babar Azam c Kaia b Tiripano 0 Fawad Alam not out 108 Mohammad Rizwan b Muzarabani 45 Faheem Ashraf c Chisoro b Tiripano 0 Hasan Ali not out 21 Extras: (b1, lb3, nb8, w1) 13 TOTAL (overs 120, for six wkts) 374 Still to bat: Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi Fall of wickets: 1-115 (Abid), 2-176 (Ali), 3-182 (Azam), 4-226 (Butt), 5-333 (Rizwan), 6-334 (Ashraf) Bowling: Muzarabani 24-8-42-1, Ngarava 23-4-83-1 (nb3), Chisora 34-7-89-1, Tiripano 23-6-89-3 (1w, nb5), Shumba 9-3-29-0, Kaia 7-0-38-0 Toss: Zimbabwe Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM) and Marias Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)