UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wants Home Series Ahead Of World Cup This Year

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 12, 2023 | 12:23 PM

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

The sources say that the board has invited various teams to come and play to understand the conditions of subcontinent ahead of the mega event later this year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) floated the idea of bilateral ODIs and a three-nation series ahead of the World Cup later this year, the sources privy to the development said on Monday.

The sources said that the board made attempt to ask New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh to come and play play bilateral or a tri-nation series in Pakistan this year in August.

The board asked the above said boards that the series before the world cup would help them to know the subcontinent's conditions. .

Earlier,Grant Bradburn, the head coach of Pakistan cricket, said he wanted to make his team top-ranked side in all formats, win the World Cup this year, and compete in the next World Test Championship (WTC) final.

In response to a question about Abid Ali's participation in the camp, Bradburn praised him as a good cricketer with a decent Test average.

He said that Abid looked fit and expressed confidence in his potential comeback.

When asked about leg-spinner Yasir Shah, Bradburn said that he is still part of their plans and can make a comeback.

He said there was need for improvement in every department and stressed the importance of playing more matches to achieve the targets.

He accepted the idea of arranging more matches lies with the PCB, and he expressed confidence in its efforts to make it happen.

The ongoing specialised camp at the NCA was also a topic of discussion. He described it as a great opportunity for the players to enhance their skills.

The camp focuses on spinners, and Bradburn highlighted the importance of nurturing talented spinners and providing batters with the chance to face them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Australia Bangladesh PCB South Africa Yasir Shah Abid Ali Cuban Peso August All Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

14 hours ago
 Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second ..

Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second on Col de la Croix de Fer

14 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.