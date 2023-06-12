Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the board has invited various teams to come and play to understand the conditions of subcontinent ahead of the mega event later this year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) floated the idea of bilateral ODIs and a three-nation series ahead of the World Cup later this year, the sources privy to the development said on Monday.

The sources said that the board made attempt to ask New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh to come and play play bilateral or a tri-nation series in Pakistan this year in August.

The board asked the above said boards that the series before the world cup would help them to know the subcontinent's conditions. .

Earlier,Grant Bradburn, the head coach of Pakistan cricket, said he wanted to make his team top-ranked side in all formats, win the World Cup this year, and compete in the next World Test Championship (WTC) final.

In response to a question about Abid Ali's participation in the camp, Bradburn praised him as a good cricketer with a decent Test average.

He said that Abid looked fit and expressed confidence in his potential comeback.

When asked about leg-spinner Yasir Shah, Bradburn said that he is still part of their plans and can make a comeback.

He said there was need for improvement in every department and stressed the importance of playing more matches to achieve the targets.

He accepted the idea of arranging more matches lies with the PCB, and he expressed confidence in its efforts to make it happen.

The ongoing specialised camp at the NCA was also a topic of discussion. He described it as a great opportunity for the players to enhance their skills.

The camp focuses on spinners, and Bradburn highlighted the importance of nurturing talented spinners and providing batters with the chance to face them.