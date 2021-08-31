Pakistan WAPDA beat Karachi United by 5-1 in 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, here

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan WAPDA beat Karachi United by 5-1 in 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, here.

Pakistan WAPDA maintained its unbeaten record in the league. WAPDA played four matches against, Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Airforce, Pakistan Navy and Karachi United, so far while WAPDA got 12 points and stood first position at the points table.

Pakistan WAPDA took 3-0 lead at the end of the first half. In the 6th minute of the first half, Ahmed Faheem scored first goal for Pakistan WAPDA and he doubled the margin 2-0 in the 10th minute. Ashfaq uddin scored the third goal for WAPDA in the 26th minute. At the end of the first half, Pakistan WAPDA was leading against Karachi United by 3-0.

The fourth and fifth goals were scored by Ahmed Faheem and Ashfaq uddin for Pakistan WAPDA in the 49th and 51st minutes, respectively while Amir Mubarak reduced the margin 5-1 goals in the 86th minutes for Karachi United.

The match was locked 5-1 goals at the end of the stipulated time period. The referee showed yellow cards to the players of loser team, Daniyal Naeem, Zohaib Umer and Amir Mubarak in the 5th, 10th and 72nd minutes of the game respectively while Faisal Abbas also received the same in the 60th minute for the winning team.

Referee Ahmed Rauf supervised the match while assisted by Majid Khan and Nadeem Butt.