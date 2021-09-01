Pakistan WAPDA on top in 13th Pakistan Premier Football League

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan WAPDA stood on top position in the points table of 13th Pakistan Premier Football League while Lyallpur Club, Faisalabad and Pakistan Airforce claimed on second and third positions respectively.

According to points table issued by the Pakistan Football Federation, Pakistan WAPDA stood on top position with 12 points in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League.

Pakistan WAPDA maintained its unbeaten record in the league and has played four matches against Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Airforce, Pakistan Navy and Karachi United, so far.

WAPDA obtained 12 points and stood on first position at the points table.

Lyallpur Club and Pakistan Airforce also played four matches each and both teams Lyallpur Club and Pakistan Airforce got 2nd and 3rd positions with 7 points each respectively.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority obtained 4th position with six points.

The match between Sui Northern Gas Pipelines and Karachi United would be played on Thursday at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium.