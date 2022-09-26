Pakistan well-prepared to down India in upcoming 3rd T20 Blind CWC

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan was all set to play against arch-rivals India in the upcoming 3rd T20 Blinds' Cricket World Cup, to take place in India later this year.

Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Syed Sultan Shah said India would host the mega event in three cities from December 4 to 17.

"Green Shirts had lost the finals against India in the previous two editions of the T20 World Cup, as our team was going through a building process. Now we are all ready to overcome India in the third World Cup, to be played at Bangalore, Delhi and Faridabad.

"Besides Pakistan, hosts India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka will fight for the top honour in the World Cup," sports-bulletin.com quoted him as saying.

Shah, who is also President of World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC), said we would hold training camps of players in two phases. "The first phase of the camp will be staged from October 23 to 31 at Bahawalpur while the second at Lahore from November 20 to December 3," he said.

Shah said our team would depart to India via Wahga Border. "Pakistan blind cricket team will also participate in the World Blinds Games, to be held in England under the banner of International Blinds sports Federation (IBSF) in August 2023.

He said we would also try to host 2025 T20 Blind Cricket World Cup and we have lot of international and national activities in upcoming couple of years.

"We have invitations for bilateral series but will reveal things when gets materialized."About domestic cricket he said, "PBCC will organize two tournaments in Multan and Bahawalpur respectively in October and November this year 2022. Our aim is to provide maximum opportunities to upcoming players at local level. We are also inducting young blood in the national team, as the number of players is increasing in the country. Our selection committee selects boys on merit and performance," he said.