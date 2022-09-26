UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Well-prepared To Down India In Upcoming 3rd T20 Blind CWC

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan well-prepared to down India in upcoming 3rd T20 Blind CWC

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan was all set to play against arch-rivals India in the upcoming 3rd T20 Blinds' Cricket World Cup, to take place in India later this year.

Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Syed Sultan Shah said India would host the mega event in three cities from December 4 to 17.

"Green Shirts had lost the finals against India in the previous two editions of the T20 World Cup, as our team was going through a building process. Now we are all ready to overcome India in the third World Cup, to be played at Bangalore, Delhi and Faridabad.

"Besides Pakistan, hosts India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka will fight for the top honour in the World Cup," sports-bulletin.com quoted him as saying.

Shah, who is also President of World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC), said we would hold training camps of players in two phases. "The first phase of the camp will be staged from October 23 to 31 at Bahawalpur while the second at Lahore from November 20 to December 3," he said.

Shah said our team would depart to India via Wahga Border. "Pakistan blind cricket team will also participate in the World Blinds Games, to be held in England under the banner of International Blinds sports Federation (IBSF) in August 2023.

He said we would also try to host 2025 T20 Blind Cricket World Cup and we have lot of international and national activities in upcoming couple of years.

"We have invitations for bilateral series but will reveal things when gets materialized."About domestic cricket he said, "PBCC will organize two tournaments in Multan and Bahawalpur respectively in October and November this year 2022. Our aim is to provide maximum opportunities to upcoming players at local level. We are also inducting young blood in the national team, as the number of players is increasing in the country. Our selection committee selects boys on merit and performance," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Lahore Multan Delhi T20 World Australia Sports Bangladesh Sri Lanka Young Faridabad Bangalore Bahawalpur South Africa Nepal Turkish Lira August October November December Border Event All From Top Blood Merit Packaging Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

53 minutes ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

1 hour ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

2 hours ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

5 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.