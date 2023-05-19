UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wheelchair-bound Cricket Team's Training Camp For Asia Cup From Monday

Muhammad Rameez Published May 19, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training camp for Asia Cup from Monday

The training camp of the Pakistan Wheelchair-bound cricket team for preparation for the Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup will commence at Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore Gymkhana

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The training camp of the Pakistan Wheelchair-bound cricket team for preparation for the Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup will commence at Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore Gymkhana.

Pakistan is hosting the Asia Cup in July at the neutral venue of Nepal, President of Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) Rookhsana Rajpoot said on Friday.

"We were all set to host the event in Pakistan but due to some issues, we have decided to shift it to Nepal," Rookhsana told APP.

She said that every effort would be made to make the event a real success, commencing on July 11.

"Preparations to stage the event are underway. We hope fans will enjoy exciting contests during the event," she added.

The matches will be played at the two grounds in Kathmandu.

According to Rookhsana, Pakistan's outfit consisted of a bunch of highly talented players, who were capable of winning the event.

"Our players are in good shape. They have been working really hard for quite some time. I'm sure they will emerge victorious in the event," she added.

Teams from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will participate in the Asia Cup.

"We will also host the Afghanistan wheelchair cricket-bound team in June for a series, to be held in Islamabad.

"The Afghanistan team will play three T20Is and two ODIs against Pakistan. "It will be a watershed moment as it will be for the first time in history that an international wheelchair cricket team will visit Pakistan for a series," Rookhsana added.

She said it would also be for the first time in the history of wheelchair cricket that an international one-day match would take place between the two teams.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Lahore Afghanistan Islamabad President Of Pakistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka Visit Kathmandu Nepal June July Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 32nd Arab League Summit

8 minutes ago
 FNC, Pan-African Parliament discuss enhancing ties

FNC, Pan-African Parliament discuss enhancing ties

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan provi ..

Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan province

24 minutes ago
 Armenia, Azerbaijan Working on Peace Treaty - Lavr ..

Armenia, Azerbaijan Working on Peace Treaty - Lavrov

24 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for uplift of city: Commissioner ..

Steps being taken for uplift of city: Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak ..

24 minutes ago
 G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support for 2023 ..

G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support for 2023, Early 2024

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.