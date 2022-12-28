Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket team beat Afghanistan Wheelchair team by 30 runs

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Wheelchair cricket team proved its ability by defeating Afghanistan wheelchair cricket team by 30 runs after a great match played under the aegis of Directorate of sports Agriculture University Peshawar at the campus ground on Wednesday.

Dean Faculty of Animal Health, Agriculture University Peshawar Professor Dr. Sarzameen Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the match. Director Ehsan Ullah, Director Sports Agriculture University Peshawar and former first class cricketer Bilal Khan Marwat, officials of the Pakistan and Afghanistan Wheelchair Cricket Association and Youth and education Department Afghan Commissionerate Peshawar, players and spectators were also present and witnessed the match.

Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket team while batting first scored 192 runs and in response the Afghanistan team bowled out for 162 runs.

Batting first Pakistan Wheelchair team made 192 runs in 15 overs with Karam hammered a cracking 75, Gulzar was prominent with 54. Afghanistan wheelchair cricket team was out by scoring 162 runs. Rameez scored 49 runs and Bariyale Khan scored 48 runs for Afghanistan. At the end of the match, the Prof. Dr. Sarzameen gave the winning team a trophy and other prizes to both Pakistan and Afghanistan teams.