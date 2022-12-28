UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Team Beat Afghanistan Wheelchair Team By 30 Runs

Muhammad Rameez Published December 28, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket team beat Afghanistan Wheelchair team by 30 runs

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Wheelchair cricket team proved its ability by defeating Afghanistan wheelchair cricket team by 30 runs after a great match played under the aegis of Directorate of sports Agriculture University Peshawar at the campus ground on Wednesday.

Dean Faculty of Animal Health, Agriculture University Peshawar Professor Dr. Sarzameen Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the match. Director Ehsan Ullah, Director Sports Agriculture University Peshawar and former first class cricketer Bilal Khan Marwat, officials of the Pakistan and Afghanistan Wheelchair Cricket Association and Youth and education Department Afghan Commissionerate Peshawar, players and spectators were also present and witnessed the match.

Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket team while batting first scored 192 runs and in response the Afghanistan team bowled out for 162 runs.

Batting first Pakistan Wheelchair team made 192 runs in 15 overs with Karam hammered a cracking 75, Gulzar was prominent with 54. Afghanistan wheelchair cricket team was out by scoring 162 runs. Rameez scored 49 runs and Bariyale Khan scored 48 runs for Afghanistan. At the end of the match, the Prof. Dr. Sarzameen gave the winning team a trophy and other prizes to both Pakistan and Afghanistan teams.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan Peshawar Sports Education Agriculture Bilal Khan

Recent Stories

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean ..

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean Up!&#039; day in Shawamekh an ..

56 minutes ago
 SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristo ..

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

1 hour ago
 Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

2 hours ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.