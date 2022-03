Pakistan wheelchair tennis team beats India

Pakistan Wheelchair Tennis Team created history when they beat India by 2-1 at Antalya Turkey in BNP Paribas ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Wheelchair Tennis Team created history when they beat India by 2-1 at Antalya Turkey in BNP Paribas ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup.

It was first ever international team competition for Pakistan wheelchair Tennis in 73 years, according to Captain of Pakistan team Muhammad Khalid Rehmani on Friday.

Fida Hussain played first singles without winning a game but Pakistan's Asif Abbasi took sweet revenge by beating Indian with same 6-0 score.

The Doubles ( decider) was a well fought match and went to full distance and Pakistan beat India in Super Tie Break.

Doubles match lasted for two hours.

Pakistan's next Round Robin Match is against Malaysia.

Results: Pakistan vs India Singles Fida Hussain lost to Mariappan 0-6, 06 Asif Abbasi beat Sathasivam 6-0, 6-0 DoublesAsif Abbasi and Fida Hussain beat Karthik and Marrippan (India) 4-6, 7-5, 10-3.