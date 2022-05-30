UrduPoint.com

Pakistan White Wins All Pakistan Sardar Zareen Memorial Volleyball Title

Muhammad Rameez Published May 30, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Pakistan White wins All Pakistan Sardar Zareen Memorial Volleyball title

Pakistan White clinched the trophy after defeating Pakistan Wapda in the rain-hit final of the All Pakistan Sardar Zareen Memorial Men Volleyball Championship played at Homa Mera, Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan White clinched the trophy after defeating Pakistan Wapda in the rain-hit final of the All Pakistan Sardar Zareen Memorial Men Volleyball Championship played at Homa Mera, Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation and former Inspector General of Police Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob was the chief guest on this occasion. Secretary KP Volleyball Association and former national team coach Khalid Waqar, office-bearers of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Volleyball Association and large number of spectators were also present during the thrilling final hit by heavy rain and compelled the organizers to make the final to best of three process instead of best of five.

Star-studded Wapda, having services of star national team players, failed to click in the first set won by Pakistan White team at 25-21. The set was tied at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 10-10, 14-14, 17-17, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20 and 21-21 before White took the set.

After conceding the set, Wapda staged a strong comeback and won the second set by 19-25. It was an easy victory for the Pakistan Wapda team against strong Pakistan White.

But later on Wapda did not continue their onslaught over Pakistan White team and failed to click again. The score of the third set was 25-20. In the meantime, the rain hit the final badly and thus it was decided on best of three, giving the victory to Pakistan White team, leading at that time by 2-1.

The sitting crowds were also disappointed due to heavy rain, leaving the thrilling battle in favour of Pakistan White. At the end, Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob, the Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, gave away trophies and cash prizes.

In his brief speech, he also appreciated Azad Jammu and Kashmir Volleyball Association for holding the event and all those who have input in organizing the tournament in befitting manners. He also appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa young team for playing good games against tough teams and reaching the semi-finals.

Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob said that the aim and objective of holding the tournament in AJK is to provide much updated game skills to the youth of Azad Jammu and Kashmir besides keeping the players of the Pakistan Green, Pakistan White, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Junior team and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their actual form of play.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Young Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All Best Coach Click

Recent Stories

Gold prices decline by Rs 350 to Rs138,100 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs 350 to Rs138,100 per tola 30 May 2022

9 seconds ago
 Water level continues to decline in Tarbaila Dam L ..

Water level continues to decline in Tarbaila Dam Lake

11 seconds ago
 China ready to work with regional countries to hel ..

China ready to work with regional countries to help Afghanistan achieve lasting ..

12 seconds ago
 France blames 'massive' ticket fraud for Champions ..

France blames 'massive' ticket fraud for Champions League fiasco

14 seconds ago
 Commissioner visits DPS school Sargodha

Commissioner visits DPS school Sargodha

19 seconds ago
 IGP seeks report on death by kite string

IGP seeks report on death by kite string

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.