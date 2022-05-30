Pakistan White wins All Pakistan Sardar Zareen Memorial Volleyball title

Pakistan White clinched the trophy after defeating Pakistan Wapda in the rain-hit final of the All Pakistan Sardar Zareen Memorial Men Volleyball Championship played at Homa Mera, Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan White clinched the trophy after defeating Pakistan Wapda in the rain-hit final of the All Pakistan Sardar Zareen Memorial Men Volleyball Championship played at Homa Mera, Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation and former Inspector General of Police Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob was the chief guest on this occasion. Secretary KP Volleyball Association and former national team coach Khalid Waqar, office-bearers of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Volleyball Association and large number of spectators were also present during the thrilling final hit by heavy rain and compelled the organizers to make the final to best of three process instead of best of five.

Star-studded Wapda, having services of star national team players, failed to click in the first set won by Pakistan White team at 25-21. The set was tied at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 10-10, 14-14, 17-17, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20 and 21-21 before White took the set.

After conceding the set, Wapda staged a strong comeback and won the second set by 19-25. It was an easy victory for the Pakistan Wapda team against strong Pakistan White.

But later on Wapda did not continue their onslaught over Pakistan White team and failed to click again. The score of the third set was 25-20. In the meantime, the rain hit the final badly and thus it was decided on best of three, giving the victory to Pakistan White team, leading at that time by 2-1.

The sitting crowds were also disappointed due to heavy rain, leaving the thrilling battle in favour of Pakistan White. At the end, Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob, the Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, gave away trophies and cash prizes.

In his brief speech, he also appreciated Azad Jammu and Kashmir Volleyball Association for holding the event and all those who have input in organizing the tournament in befitting manners. He also appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa young team for playing good games against tough teams and reaching the semi-finals.

Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob said that the aim and objective of holding the tournament in AJK is to provide much updated game skills to the youth of Azad Jammu and Kashmir besides keeping the players of the Pakistan Green, Pakistan White, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Junior team and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their actual form of play.