Pakistan White Wins National Kabaddi Competition

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 07:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan White on Saturday won the Jashan-e-Azadi National Kabaddi competition by defeating Pakistan Green by 41 points against 35 points.

The match was played at the Government Degree College Samundri playground.

Provincial Minister for Excise Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad was the chief guest while Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti and RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar were present as guests of honour.

The winner team Pakistan White received Rs 150,000 with the trophy while Pakistan Green GOT Rs100,000 with trophy.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Excise lauded the efforts of the organizers to hold the National Kabaddi competition in a befitting manner.

He said the government was paying special focus on the promotion of sports to engage the youth in healthy activities.

Pakistan Sports Punjab Kabaddi Samundri Government

More Stories From Sports

