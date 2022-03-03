Pakistan whitewash SA in ODI series

Pakistan whitewashed South Africa in the three-match of the Pakistan-South Africa Blind Cricket Series played at Southend Cricket Stadium Karachi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan whitewashed South Africa in the three-match of the Pakistan-South Africa Blind cricket Series played at Southend Cricket Stadium Karachi on Thursday.

Pakistan downed South Africa by six wickets in the 3rd ODI. South African Blind Cricket Team yet again won the toss (three in a row) and this time decided to bat first.

South Africa made 252 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 40 overs. Bhule Bhidla with 63 runs was the top scorer from South Africa while Isaac Bidla chipped in with 56 runs. Matiullah took 2 wickets while Ahtesham and Israr Hassan took a wicket apiece.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target of 253 runs in 29 overs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Matiullah was the star with the bat, he made 64 runs off 41 balls. Faisal Mehmood and Ahtesham ul Haq scored 53 and 51 runs respectively. Sphelele Khalala took 1 wicket. Matiullah was declared Man of the Match.

Brig (R) Mehmood ul Hassan, General Manager Corporate Services Pakistan Petroleum Ltd, Syed Sultan Shah the President World Blind Cricket Ltd, Hassan Khursheed General Manager PC Hotel Karachi, Imran Ahmed Shaikh Director PBCC and DSR Tariq Mehmood Deputy Superintendent Sindh Rangers who were the chief guests on the occasion distributed prizes amongst the players.

Riasat Khan was awarded Man of the series in B1 Category while Ahtesham ul Haq was Man of the series in B2 Category and Faisal Mehmood got Man of the series in B3 Category.