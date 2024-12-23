Open Menu

Pakistan Whitewash South Africa, Win Three-match ODI Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2024 | 12:49 PM

Chasing 309-run target set by Pakistan, South Africa's entire team was bowled out for 271 in the 42nd over

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) Pakistan beat South Africa by 36 runs via the DLS method and secured a 3-0 clean sweep in three match ODI series on Sunday night.

Batting first, the Green Shirts posted 308 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 47 overs.

Saim Ayub was the standout performer with a brilliant 101 runs as he hit 13 fours and 2 sixes. This was his second century against South Africa and the third of his career.

Pakistan's innings started with Abdullah Shafique departing for a duck with the team at 1 run. However, Saim Ayub and Babar Azam steadied the innings with responsible batting. Babar scored 52 runs before being dismissed.

Other notable contributions included captain Mohammad Rizwan's 53, vice-captain Salman Agha's 48, Tayyab Tahir's 28 and Mohammad Hasnain's 4.

Kamran Ghulam and Shaheen Shah Afridi were dismissed without scoring.

For South Africa, Rabada took 3 wickets, while Jansen and Fortuin claimed 2 each. Corbin Bosch and Mpohaka took 1 wicket each.

Earlier in the match, South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Due to rain, each innings was reduced to 47 overs.

Chasing 309, South Africa's entire team was bowled out for 271 in the 42nd over. Heinrich Klaasen was the top scorer with 81 runs.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah picked up 2 wickets each, while Mohammad Hasnain and Saim Ayub claimed 1 wicket apiece. Sufiyan Muqeem was the standout bowler with 4 wickets.

Saim Ayub was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his outstanding performances.

