Pakistan whitewash West Indies in ODI series

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan completed sixth whitewash against West Indies after sweeping the ODI series 3-0 after a 53 run-win in the third ODI in Multan on Sunday.

Pakistan's 3-0 sweep of the ODI series enabled them to grab fourth position in the ongoing World Cup Super League.

Pakistan had already whitewashed West Indies in 1990, 1999, 2005, 2008 and 2016. The green shirts defeated West Indies by five wickets in the first match of the series and won second match by 120 runs.

Chasing a total of 270 in the third match of the ODI series, West Indies were all out for 216 with ten overs to spare.

Akeal Hosein was the top scorer with 60 runs with impressive sixes in the innings.

For Pakistan, right-arm spinner Shadab Khan claimed four wickets for 60.

Shadab Khan was man of the match for his brilliance with bat and ball. Shadab Khan hit a career-best 86 to lift Pakistan to 269-9 in 48 overs.

During the first inning, the match was stopped after dust storm in the city and it was resumed after an hour by reducing two overs of each inning.

Some achievements have also been made during the series as the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam broke record of South African player Hashim Amila of 17 centuries in 98 innings by scoring 17 centuries in 85 innings. He also made a record of scoring fastest 1000 runs as a captain in just 13 innings.

Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq recorded his seventh consecutive 50 plus runs. The opener also recorded 8th 100 plus partnership with Babar Azam during the series.

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq remained top scorer throughout the series with 199 runs while Babar Azam was the runner up with 181 runs.

Imam-ul-Haq was declared man of the series for scoring 199 runs.

Both teams received warm welcome by the cricket fans as the stadium witnessed jam-packed in all three matches of the series.

On the other hand, best security arrangements were made by the police and district administration as more than 7000 security personnel were deployed on the security.