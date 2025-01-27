Open Menu

Pakistan, WI Spinners Set New Record Of Taking Most Wickets In Two-match Test Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2025 | 01:26 PM

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2025) The spinners of Pakistan and the West Indies have set a new record for taking the most wickets in a two-match Test series.

The statistics showed that the spinners of both teams collectively took 69 wickets during the two Test matches, and set a new record in Test history.

West Indies Spinner Jomel Warrican took the most wickets in the series, with 19 while Pakistan's Nauman Ali came in second with 16 wickets. Nauman Ali also completed his hat-trick in the Test which was the first-ever hat-trick by a Pakistani spinner.

Pakistan's spinner Sajid Khan took 15 wickets, placing third, while Abrar Ahmed claimed 7 wickets.

West Indies’ Gudakesh Motie took 7 wickets, and Sinclair took 5 wickets.

Previously, during a two-Test series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka in 2022, spinners had taken 67 wickets, but the spinners of Pakistan and the West Indies have now broken that record.

