Pakistan, WI T20I series reduced to four matches

The changes have been made by the Cricket West Indies after consultation with Pakistan Cricket Board.

CWI had made these changes after the second ODI match between West Indies and Australia was postponed due to COVID-19 in Windies. The second ODI was played yesterday while the series will conclude tomorrow.

Now the first T20I between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played in Barbados on Wednesday instead of Tuesday.

The second T20I will be held on July 31, the third on August 1 and the fourth on August 3 in Guyana.

The Test series, on the other hand, will start as scheduled from August 12.

Revised Schedule

28 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

31 Jul – 2nd T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

1 Aug – 3rd T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

3 Aug – 54h T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

6-7 Aug – Two-day practice match, Guyana

12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica