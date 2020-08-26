UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Will Be Tough To Beat During Next Few Years: Michael Vaughan

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 03:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan said Pakistan would be a tough side to beat in Test cricket, during the next few years, saying the Green-shirts were on the up in the longest format of the game.

England claimed the three-match Test series, against Pakistan by 1-0, after winning the first Test in Manchester by three wickets, with the last two matches in Southampton, both, drawn due to bad weather.

Vaughan said Pakistan were on the up in the longest format of the game. "I think Pakistan are a side, which over the next two to three years, are going to compete against everyone as they have got pretty much everything covered," Vaughan said while talking to Cricbuzz as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"They might have lost the series. They should have won it, especially when you think back to Manchester. But they are a side who are on the up in Test match cricket," he said.

He also heaped praise on Pakistan's batsmen, especially wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, middle-order batsman Babar Azam and skipper Azhar Ali.

"I love Rizwan, I think he is a fighter and a really good wicketkeeper-batsman. Babar Azam is high class and right out of the top draw. I think Azhar Ali's century in the third Test will do him a world of good as the captain," he said.

He also spoke highly of Pakistan's young pace attack, which includes the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

"In that bowling attack, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah, in particular, are two young quicks who I'm sure, over the next few years, will cause bit of a chaos," he said.

Babar Azam would lead Pakistan in the three-match Twenty20 series against England, which begins on Friday (August 28) with all three games to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Pakistan squad includes Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz.

