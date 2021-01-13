Pakistan will host WESPA Youth Cup

(@fidahassanain)

The tournament will start from January and will conclude on Feb 7th, 2021 which will be played online for the first time since it started due to COVID-19.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2021) Pakistan would host championship of WESPA Youth Cup which is known as World Youth Scrabble Players’ Championship from January 22nd to February 7th, 2021, Association Director Tariq Pervez said.

Tariq Pervez said that the global regulatory body of scrabble, World English-Language Scrabble Players’ Association (WESPA) chosen Pakistan as the host for the championship being played online for the first time due to the COVID situation.

Special arrangement have been made at a local pharmaceutical company’s Guesthouse which includes a commentary box and a control room equipped with high-speed internet and online monitoring equipment for the organizing team

Pakistan is considered one of the favorite teams to win the championship.

The Pakistan team will be announced at the end of the qualifying tournament on January 17th.

A team of highly qualified experts led by Technical Director Vali Muhammad Khubaib will organize the championship. Young Hassan Hadi Khan is chosen as the Tournament Director by WESPA. The entire management team will be from Pakistan.

16 countries across five continents will participate in the championship with each team comprising six players. All players are under 18 years of age. For the first time, this championship is being played in a team format instead of individuals.

The teams are divided into four groups of four teams each of who will play the group stages on a round-robin league basis. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.