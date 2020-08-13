Pakistan will make strong comeback in remaining Tests against England, says Afridi

(@fidahassanain)

Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Khan Afridi has asked the players to show continuous performance if they really wanted to become popular players.

Shahid Khan Afridi said he was confident that the team would make a strong comeback in remaining Test matches against the host.

He was talking to British media organization.

“Pakistan has good squad this time as highly experienced players and managers are part of it,” said Afridi, pointing out that they had high expectations from Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

“Shaheen and Naseem both are talented young players and have high energy,” he further said.

He also talked about Babar Azam, saying that he should appear as winner before being compared to any other player.

“Babar Azam , no doubt, is talented but he has play long innings for the team before becoming like Virat Kohli, Steven Smith and AB de Villiers and fifties,” said Afridi.

He also mentioned some players saying that they needed to show continuity in their performances.

“The players need to show continuous performance if they wanted to become Wasim Akram or Waqar Younis like players,” he asserted.

He said: “Unfortunately, there is no continuity in Azhar’s performance,”. The captain's own performance is important because he is the foundation of the team.