Open Menu

Pakistan Will Never Go To India If Neutral Venue Finalized For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2024 | 03:48 PM

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Sources say PCB has made its stance clear before International Cricket Council to host Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday made its stance clear before International cricket Council (ICC) regarding upcoming Champions Trophy 2024, saying that it would not play if any neutral venue was finalized for the mega event.

The sources said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) contacted the ICC to host Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

“The acceptable formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 be shared with us before the board meeting,” said the sources.

They said, “the PCB made it clear to the ICC that if any neutral formula is finalized then Pakistan will never go to India to play there,”.

The PCB, according to the sources, was now waiting for the response of the ICC.

India had earlier refused to visit Pakistan the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 while Pakistan refused to accept any neutral venue or hybrid model for the mega event.

The ICC could not announce the schedule for the Champions Trophy due to the stubbornness of India, and the broadcasters are also worried as their millions of rupees are on stake.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC PCB Visit Event Million

Recent Stories

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

24 minutes ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

46 minutes ago
 Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

55 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

1 hour ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

3 hours ago
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

16 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports