Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Sources say PCB has made its stance clear before International Cricket Council to host Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday made its stance clear before International cricket Council (ICC) regarding upcoming Champions Trophy 2024, saying that it would not play if any neutral venue was finalized for the mega event.

The sources said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) contacted the ICC to host Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

“The acceptable formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 be shared with us before the board meeting,” said the sources.

They said, “the PCB made it clear to the ICC that if any neutral formula is finalized then Pakistan will never go to India to play there,”.

The PCB, according to the sources, was now waiting for the response of the ICC.

India had earlier refused to visit Pakistan the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 while Pakistan refused to accept any neutral venue or hybrid model for the mega event.

The ICC could not announce the schedule for the Champions Trophy due to the stubbornness of India, and the broadcasters are also worried as their millions of rupees are on stake.