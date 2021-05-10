Pakistan win 2nd Test against Zimbabwe by innings to secure series

Pakistan won the second Test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs on Monday to wrap up a two-match series that they dominated

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan won the second Test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs on Monday to wrap up a two-match series that they dominated.

The fourth day of the Test in Harare lasted just over 20 minutes as Pakistan, needing a single wicket, had Luke Jongwe caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to give Shaheen Shah Afridi his fifth wicket.