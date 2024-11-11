Pakistan win Arab Classic Dubai 2024 championship; remains undefeated

Pakistan’s baseball team has performed outstandingly at the Arab Classic Dubai 2024, clinching victory in all five matches and remaining undefeated throughout the nine-team tournament

Pakistan emerged as champions, marking a historic moment in the nation’s sports achievements during the final match played on Sunday night in Dubai.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team.

“Pakistan’s victory in a sport that is not widely played back home has taken everyone by surprise.

This win reflects the determination, skill, and dedication of our athletes,” Ambassador Tirmizi said.

The Arab Classic Dubai 2024 gathered teams from across the region, with Pakistan standing out for its skills and teamwork. The victory highlights Pakistan’s expanding presence and potential in diverse sports, inspiring both the diaspora in the UAE and supporters back home.

Ambassador Tirmizi emphasized that this success strengthens Pakistan’s sports reputation internationally.

“We look forward to more such achievements and to furthering the spirit of sportsmanship between our nations,” he added.