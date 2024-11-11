Open Menu

Pakistan Win Arab Classic Dubai 2024 Championship; Remains Undefeated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Pakistan win Arab Classic Dubai 2024 championship; remains undefeated

Pakistan’s baseball team has performed outstandingly at the Arab Classic Dubai 2024, clinching victory in all five matches and remaining undefeated throughout the nine-team tournament

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s baseball team has performed outstandingly at the Arab Classic Dubai 2024, clinching victory in all five matches and remaining undefeated throughout the nine-team tournament.

Pakistan emerged as champions, marking a historic moment in the nation’s sports achievements during the final match played on Sunday night in Dubai.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team.

“Pakistan’s victory in a sport that is not widely played back home has taken everyone by surprise.

This win reflects the determination, skill, and dedication of our athletes,” Ambassador Tirmizi said.

The Arab Classic Dubai 2024 gathered teams from across the region, with Pakistan standing out for its skills and teamwork. The victory highlights Pakistan’s expanding presence and potential in diverse sports, inspiring both the diaspora in the UAE and supporters back home.

Ambassador Tirmizi emphasized that this success strengthens Pakistan’s sports reputation internationally.

“We look forward to more such achievements and to furthering the spirit of sportsmanship between our nations,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports UAE Dubai United Arab Emirates Sunday All From Arab

Recent Stories

Germany's Scholz says ready to hold confidence vot ..

Germany's Scholz says ready to hold confidence vote this year

5 minutes ago
 Police detain two absconders in Nasirabad

Police detain two absconders in Nasirabad

5 minutes ago
 Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s effort ..

Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s climate delegation arrives in Baku fo ..

Pakistan’s climate delegation arrives in Baku for COP29,

14 minutes ago
 realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 ..

Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fan ..

40 minutes ago
 vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and D ..

Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Di ..

“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”

52 minutes ago
 The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R- ..

The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..

60 minutes ago
 Philippines' FDI net inflows drop by 14.5. pct in ..

Philippines' FDI net inflows drop by 14.5. pct in August

14 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feed ..

PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

15 minutes ago
 PM joins Muslim world leaders at Arab-Islamic Summ ..

PM joins Muslim world leaders at Arab-Islamic Summit to press for Gaza ceasefire

15 minutes ago
 U19 players to undergo skills, fitness camp at Kar ..

U19 players to undergo skills, fitness camp at Karachi

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports