Pakistan Win Blind T20 World Cup By Beating Bangladesh
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 03, 2024 | 02:13 PM
Pakistan Blind cricket win the mega event for first time at home ground
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday won the Blind T20 World Cup champion by defeating Bangladesh by 10 wickets.
Pakistan became the World Champion by defeating Bangladesh, and claimed the Blind T20 World Cup for the first time.
The national team achieved a comprehensive victory against Bangladesh by 10 wickets.
The Green Shirts successfully chased down the target of 140 runs in just 10.2 overs while Bangladesh had set a target of 139 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.
Recent Stories
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
More Stories From Sports
-
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship15 hours ago
-
Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collapse: club15 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated15 hours ago
-
Italy to host Davis Cup Final 8 from 202515 hours ago
-
Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets18 hours ago
-
Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan18 hours ago
-
Pakistan take on Bangladesh in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final in Multan18 hours ago
-
Authorities honor district sports officer in Kohat18 hours ago
-
Pakistan secures third position in Far East Cup 202418 hours ago
-
Shahzaib, Riazullah hit centuries in Pakistan U19 win over UAE18 hours ago
-
Army excels with 17 gold medals as 52nd national games conclude in Multan19 hours ago
-
Prize distribution of Khelta Punjab competitions held21 hours ago