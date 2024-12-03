Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Blind cricket win the mega event for first time at home ground

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday won the Blind T20 World Cup champion by defeating Bangladesh by 10 wickets.

Pakistan became the World Champion by defeating Bangladesh, and claimed the Blind T20 World Cup for the first time.

The national team achieved a comprehensive victory against Bangladesh by 10 wickets.

The Green Shirts successfully chased down the target of 140 runs in just 10.2 overs while Bangladesh had set a target of 139 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.