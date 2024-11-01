Pakistan Win Both Matches On Opening Day Of Hong Kong Sixes
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Pakistan beat India by six wickets and to UAE by 13 runs
Hong Kong: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2024) Pakistan on Friday defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 13 runs and then followed up with six wickets victory over India on the opening day of Hong Sixes tournament on Friday.
Scores in brief:
Pakistan beat UAE by 13 runs
Pakistan 128-0, 6 overs (Asif Ali 50 not out, Muhammad Akhlaq 52 not out)
UAE 115-5, 6 overs (Muhammad Zuhaib 53; Asif Ali 2-6, Aamer Yamin 2-29)
Pakistan beat India by six wickets
India 119-2, 6 overs (Bharat Chipli 53 retired, Robin Uthapaa 31; Faheem Ashraf 2-50)
Pakistan 121-0, 5 overs (Asif Ali 55 retired, Muhammad Akhlaq 40 not out, Faheem Ashraf 22 not out)
Recent Stories
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
More Stories From Sports
-
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration33 minutes ago
-
Islamabad cricket grounds set for international-level upgrade: CDA19 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s 2nd Round begins Friday19 hours ago
-
Ahsan, Asjad, Asif reach last 16 round of World Snooker C’ship qualifier19 hours ago
-
South Africa sweep Bangladesh series with crushing innings victory19 hours ago
-
T20 players to undergo training in Karachi21 hours ago
-
Imran Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair21 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi's disability team wins Shahid Afridi Cricket Championship21 hours ago
-
PSB constitutes interim committee to oversee PWF’s affairs22 hours ago
-
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday1 day ago
-
Dodgers comeback stuns Yankees to seal World Series triumph21 hours ago
-
Dodgers comeback stuns Yankees to seal World Series triumph21 hours ago