Pakistan Win Both Matches On Opening Day Of Hong Kong Sixes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes

Pakistan beat India by six wickets and to UAE by 13 runs

Hong Kong: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2024) Pakistan on Friday defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 13 runs and then followed up with six wickets victory over India on the opening day of Hong Sixes tournament on Friday.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan beat UAE by 13 runs

Pakistan 128-0, 6 overs (Asif Ali 50 not out, Muhammad Akhlaq 52 not out)

UAE 115-5, 6 overs (Muhammad Zuhaib 53; Asif Ali 2-6, Aamer Yamin 2-29)

Pakistan beat India by six wickets

India 119-2, 6 overs (Bharat Chipli 53 retired, Robin Uthapaa 31; Faheem Ashraf 2-50)

Pakistan 121-0, 5 overs (Asif Ali 55 retired, Muhammad Akhlaq 40 not out, Faheem Ashraf 22 not out)

