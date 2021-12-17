Pakistan win by 7 wickets

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistani squad on Thursday also clinched the third T20I against the West Indies by 7 wickets here at the National Stadium Karachi.

The Windies won the toss and chose to bat.

The Pakistani team had already defeated the visitors two T20Is at the same stadium out of total three T20Is.

The West Indies during its innings made 207 in 20 overs and lost three wickets.

The Pakistan by chasing the target scored 208 in 18.5 overs for 3.